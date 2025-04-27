Indian Women’s Hockey Team Go Down 2-3 Against Australia A In Perth

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put in a determined and gritty performance but fell short against Australia A, going down 2-3 in their second game of the Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday. It was India which took the lead through Jyoti Singh (13’), after which Australia A came back from a goal down with Evie Stansby (17’), Dayle Dolkens (48’), and Jamie-Lee Surha (52’) finding the back of the net. India’s second goal came through Sunelita Toppo (59’).

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team were out of the blocks faster than Australia A, showing great intent and control in their attacking forays. The early pressure was on the hosts, as India attacked at pace. However, Australia A were able to hold their own, and made the Indian Women’s Hockey Team work hard. The pressure eventually paid off as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team won a PC in the final phase of the first quarter, and Jyoti Singh (13’) wasted no time in give her side the 1-0 lead.

Under pressure, Australia A fought back in the second quarter, and were awarded a Penalty Stroke which was converted by Evie Stansby (17’). After that, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team continued to attack the hosts, who however held on for the rest of the quarter. At the half-time break, both teams were locked at 1-1.

After the break, both Australia A and the Indian Women’s Hockey Team were going for the second goal, resulting in a flurry of attacks at both ends. While it was Australia A which did most of the attacking in the initial phases of the quarter, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team counter-attacked and closed out the third quarter strongly. With 15 minutes to go, the teams were still level at 1-1.

Early in the final quarter, Australia A edged ahead as Dayle Dolkens (48’) scored for the hosts, to make it 2-1, and soon after Jamie-Lee Surha (52’) added another. The hosts led 3-1, but the Indian Women’s Hockey Team fought back as Sunelita Toppo (59’) found the back of the net. However, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team could not find an equaliser as Australia walked away with the win.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face Australia in the third match of the tour on May 1, Thursday, at 14:40 Hrs IST.