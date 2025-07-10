ENG-W vs IND-W: India Women Create History, Secure First Series Win In England

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team secured a historic series win over England in the ongoing five-match T20I series. They took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with a six-wicket triumph over the hosts in the fourth fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

India’s first series win in England

The Indian women inked history as the win marked India’s first-ever bilateral T20I series win in England and their maiden multi-match series victory on English soil. India have fallen short of winning any of the six bilateral series they played in England in the past.

Notably, Indian women had beaten England in a T20I at Derby in 2006 by eight wickets, but it was only a one-off match between the two nations.

India’s six-wicket win

England opted to bat after winning the toss, and their openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley provided a positive start to the team. However, the scoring momentum was halted when Shree Charani dismissed Wyatt-Hodge in the third over of the innings with the team total on 21.

Dunkley played fluently, racing to 22 from just 19 deliveries, but her dismissal left England at 38/2. Captain Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey stabilised the innings with a 35-run stan,d taking the hosts to 68/2 at the halfway stage.

The Indian bowlers then came back in the match thanks to a disciplined spell of 2/15 from Radha Yadav and 2/30 from Charani. Hosts managed to score 42 runs while losing five wickets in the final nine overs. A burst of 16 runs in the last over, Issy Wong and Sophie Ecclestone helped England post 126/7 on the scoreboard.

India were dominant from the start in their response as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana guided India to 56 from the five overs. The former was dismissed on 31, and Mandhana also walked back to the pavilion on 28.

Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur ensured a victory for the team with a 48-run partnership. While Harmanpreet was dismissed with 10 runs to go, Jemimah remained unbeaten to take her side over the finish line with three deliveries to spare.

Fifth T20I at Edgbaston

The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Both sides will then get engaged in a three-match ODI series commencing on July 16.