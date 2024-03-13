Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Quarterfinal, Jannik Sinner Wins 18th Straight Match

author img

By PTI

Published : 9 minutes ago

Spanish tennis professional Carlos Alcaraz takes revenge for his previous defeat to Fabian Marozsan by securing a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory to move into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Spanish tennis professional Carlos Alcaraz takes revenge for his previous defeat to Fabian Marozsan by securing a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory to move into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday. Jannik Sinner, men's singles Australian Open 2024 winner, registered his 18th straight win of the competition, thrashing Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 6-1.

Indian Wells (California): Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open as the top remaining seed in the men's draw.

A day after "lucky loser" Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz on Tuesday advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Marozsan was a qualifier and the No. 135 player in the world when he upset Alcaraz, then on the verge of taking the top spot in the rankings 6-3 7-6(4) in the third round in Rome.

"Honestly, I was nervous before the match. I'm not going to lie," Alcaraz said. "Playing against someone that beat you. ... Today I knew what I had to do."

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 6-1 later Tuesday for his 18th consecutive victory. The third-ranked Italian has won 15 matches in a row to start 2024, claiming titles at Melbourne and Rotterdam. It was the 150th hard-court victory for the 22-year-old Sinner, who became the first player born in the 2000s to reach that milestone.

Sinner had a set point, up 5-4 and 40-30 in the first, before Shelton was saved by a net cord. It then took Sinner another 15 minutes to close out the first set; in the second, he went up 3-0 and coasted to the victory. Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals to play Jiri Lehecka, a 6-2 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz, the defending champion at Indian Wells, dropped the first set in his opening match this year but has lost just 12 games in the other six sets. He will face Alexander Zverev, who rallied after losing the first set to Alex de Minaur and won 5-7 6-2 6-3.

On the women's side, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1, and Anastasia Potapova defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.

Read More

  1. Indian Wells: Swiatek Takes Australia Open Defeat Revenge with Dominating Win Over Noskova
  2. Indian Wells 2024: Djokovic Thrashes Vukic on His Return; Coco Gauff Rallies to Avoid Early Exit

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.