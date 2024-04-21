Indian Walkers Akshdeep, Priyanka Qualify For Paris Olympics In Mixed-Relay Event

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

India booked a quota in Paris Olympics in mixed relay team walk.

India's mixed relay team comprised of Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for the Paris Olympics with an 18th finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championship.

Antalya (Turkey): India's mixed relay team comprising Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for the Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th-place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships here on Sunday. The top 22 teams automatically qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza and the Indian duo clocked a personal best time of 3:05.03 across the 42.195 km distance that they covered.

The format of mixed team relay walk warrants the man and woman to alternately cover the said distance. The man first walks 12.195 km and then the woman covers 10km followed by another 10 km from the man and the final 10km by the woman. There is a 20-metre distance for the changeover before each leg starts.
The event was won by the Italian team represented by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti, who won the gold medal with a timing of 2:56:45.

This is also the duo's personal best timing. They were followed by Japan's Koki Ikeda and Kumiko Okada, who clocked their personal best time of 2:57:04. The bronze was taken by the Spanish duo of Alvaro Martin and Laura Garcia-Caro, who finished the race in 2:57:47.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Chess Candidates 2024: India's Gukesh Takes Sole Lead After Outwitting Alireza
  2. Balraj Pawar Secures First Rowing Quota For India In Paris Olympics

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.