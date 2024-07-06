Indian Tennis Contingent For Paris Olympics: Players, Past Performance and Basic Rules Of Sport

Hyderabad: Tennis, the sport which is mostly dominated by the Europeans, is one of the disciplines to watch out for in the Olympics. India is still trying to make a place for themselves in the sport with players appearing for the country now and then. However, they exit early in the tournament usually except for a rare occasion which includes Leander Paes winning bronze in the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.

Great Britain is the most successful nation in the sport with 43 medals to their name in Olympic tennis history. The medal tally of the country includes 17 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals. USA is in second place by winning 39 medals in the discipline. The record of bagging the most gold medals in the sport is in the name of the USA which has won 21 golds.

Tennis has been making sporadic appearances in the Olympics before it became a permanent discipline as a full medal sport in 1988. The first appearance of the sport was in the 1896 edition in Athens but it was withdrawn from the Olympics after 1924 due to a dispute between the International Lawn Tennis Federation and the International Olympic Committee regarding the definition of amateur players.

The discipline entered the fray in Mexico in 1968 and in Los Angeles in 1984 but it wasn’t a full medal sport till Seoul in 1988. Since then, some of the best players from across the globe have showcased their prowess in the discipline. The gold medal has been won by some of the greats of the game including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

How Indian players qualified for Paris Olympics

The Men’s and Women’s singles event will feature 64 players each in the draw. The top 56 eligible men’s singles players, as per ranking released by the ATP on June 10. The athletes obtained quotas for their countries but each country was allowed a maximum of four quotas in the competition.

Nagal was placed 77th on the cut-off date but he made the cut as more than four players from multiple countries were ahead of him. Also, multiple withdrawals helped his cause.

Rohan Bopanna was world no. 4 in men’s doubles rankings when the qualifying window concluded and so he made the cut easily. The veteran tennis star N Sriram Balaji as his partner is ranked 67th. when their entries were confirmed by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on June 19.

The Indian contingent in Paris

All eyes will be on Sumit Nagal who has earned an Olympic sport courtesy of showing consistency since last year. Veteran Bopanna will appear in men’s doubles and Balaji wil partner him.

Nagal has taken huge leaps in rankings due to his performance. At the start of the year, he was at the 138th position in the ATP rankings, but now the 26-year-old is at 73rd rank. Nagal won the Chennai Challenger, and Heilbronn Challenger and was a finalist in Perugia. He has shown a lot of promise so far but is yet to unleash his potential against top guns in the sport.

The Indian duo of Bopanna and Balaji hasn’t played together but the former’s monumental achievements in the world of Tennis spark a hope that they might be able to fetch a medal.

India’s Performance In Olympics

Tennis has never been a sporty which got a lot of medals for India but it was a magic moment for the sport when Leander Paes won bronze in the 1996 Games held in Atlanta. He beat Fernando Meligeni in the third-place play-off to secure a podium finish. Thus, Paes became the first Indian to win an individual medal since Khashaba Jadhav won the bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.