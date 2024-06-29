Indian Team's Dynamic Seven: Sharma's Leadership, Pandya's Versatility Lead Team To T20 World Cup Final

Barbados: The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will play the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa here later in the day. Both Indian and South Africa are unbeaten in the marquee tournament and will be keen to lay their hands on the coveted Trophy.

India last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team clinched the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian team will be also keen to give a special gift to Head Coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure will end after the final.

Here are the seven key India players and their contribution to the side so far in this T20 World Cup: