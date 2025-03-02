ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Team Manager Leaves For Home After His Mother Passes Away

Hyderabad: The Manager of the India Cricket Team for the ongoing Champions Trophy has left home following the demise of his mother.

" The current manager, Devaraj, has left for Hyderabad following the demise of his mother," a source in the Hyderabad Cricket Association told ETV Bharat on Sunday.

Devaraj is the Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). According to the source, the funeral of the mother of Devaraj is likely to be held in Hyderabad on Monday and is expected to be attended by HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Team has qualified for the semi final of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is being hosted by Pakistan. However, the Indian team is playing all of their matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.