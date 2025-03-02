Indian Team Manager Leaves For Home After His Mother Passes Away

Hyderabad: The Manager of the India Cricket Team for the ongoing Champions Trophy has left home following the demise of his mother.
" The current manager, Devaraj, has left for Hyderabad following the demise of his mother," a source in the Hyderabad Cricket Association told ETV Bharat on Sunday.
Devaraj is the Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). According to the source, the funeral of the mother of Devaraj is likely to be held in Hyderabad on Monday and is expected to be attended by HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Team has qualified for the semi final of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is being hosted by Pakistan. However, the Indian team is playing all of their matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India defeated Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in their first two league games, and they are currently playing against New Zealand. Put into bat, New Zealand restricted India to 249/9 in their 50 overs. It is a standard practice that BCCI appoints office bearers of state associations as managers for its tours - home or away.
HCA expressed condolences. "With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari Garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family," the HCA said in a statement.
India are up against New Zealand in their final Group stage fixture at the Dubai International Stadium. The Indian team has posted 249/9 in the first innings, while New Zealand lost six wickets on 159 during their chase as the Indian spinners troubled them.