Indian Football Suffers Severe Blow! ISL 2026-26 Season On Hold, Football Federation Awaits Court Orders

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially confirmed that the scheduling of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 has been put on hold for now. In a statement issued on July 12 by the football governing body, the matter is currently under legal review. The final decision on the matter will depend on the judgment by the Supreme Court of India in the case relating to the matter.

There have already been media reports about the uncertainty around the scheduling of the ISL. The latest update confirms that the planning for the next season is on pause and the cause of the whole issue lies in the Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which runs the ISL.

"The AIFF has taken note of the communication issued pertaining to the Indian Super League (ISL), by our partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), stating their inability to proceed with the forthcoming season of the ISL in the absence of clarity on FSDL’s continuing rights under a renewed contractual framework," AIFF wrote in their official statement.

FSDL, AIFF’s commercial partner since 2010, has been managing everything about Indian football under a 15-year deal which ends in December 2025. As a part of the deal, AIFF gets a payment of Rs 50 crore annually to keep a tab on properties like the Indian national team and the Indian Super League.

However, with no new deal in place and the already existing agreement coming to an end, FSDL has informed the ISL clubs that it is not possible to properly plan or execute the upcoming season without any clarity. This shows a lack of a roadmap towards the competition.

With things uncertain, AIFF has reassured fans that all parties are working together to find a solution to this tricky situation.