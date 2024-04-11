Indian Super League 2023-24 Final to Be Played on May 04

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the dates of the 2023-24 season final and the playoffs scheduled to start this month.

The season final will be held on May 04. The fight for a place in the final starts on April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in a home and away format.

According to a media statement issued by ISL, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League has been one of the most exciting and competitive seasons, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan in the fray to win the League. The six playoff teams have already been confirmed with the sixth spot being taken by Chennaiyin FC after East Bengal FC’s loss to Punjab FC.

In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG; Odisha FC, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC had already qualified for the playoffs.

The venue of the final shall be announced soon, the statement added.

Playoffs Schedule:

Knockouts - 19 & 20 April

Semi-finals (1st leg) - 23 & 24 April

Semi-finals (2nd leg) - 28 & 29 April