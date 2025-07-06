Indian Athletes Shine! Animesh Kujur And Mohammed Afsal Break National Record In Track And Field

Hyderabad: Fans of Indian athletics got positive news on Saturday as India’s two sprinters, Animesh Kujur and Mohmmad Afsal. The former smashed the 100m national record with a prolific timing of 10.18 seconds at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece, while the latter also bettered his own national record. Afsal, the Asian Games silver medallist, clocked a timing of 1:44.96 minutes in the Men’s 800m race at the Memorial Czeslawa Cybulskiego in Poland. He also became the first Indian to clock a time below the 1:45-minute mark.

Kujur breaks national record

22-year-old Kujur became the first Indian to clock a time below 10.20 seconds while sprinting in the second heat of the 100m event. With the timing, he broke the 100m national record of 10.20 seconds in the meet at Vari, a suburb of the Greek capital, Athens.

Sotirios Garagganis of Greece (10.23s) and Samuli Samuelsson (10.28s) finished in second and third, respectively, in the World Athletics Continental Tour silver label meet.

Kujur now holds both the 100m and 200m national records. He had clocked 20.32 seconds in the men’s 200m final at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea and broke his national record of 20.40 seconds created at the Federation Cup held earlier this year.

Mohammed Afsal also breaks national record

Afsal broke his own national record at the Memorial Czeslawa Cybulskiego in Poland. The silver medalist from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou registered a time of 1:44.96 minutes and finished sixth in Heat A/1 of the event.

In May, the 29-year-old had recorded 1:45.61s to surpass the seven-year-old national record of 1:45.65s set by Jinson Johnson in 2018. He set the record during the UAE Athletics Grand Prix, Dubai.

Maciej Wyderka was first in the 100m at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece with a timing of 1:44.23s. Filip Ostrowski (1:44.25s) and Patryk Sieradzki (1:44.56s) finished in the second and third position, respectively.