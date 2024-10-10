'Inspired The Entire Nation': Indian Sports Stars Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: A deeply saddening news shook the entire nation on Wednesday as Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. One of the most respected and loved industrialists, he took the Tata Group to new heights and contributed across different areas which made him popular. His visionary leadership was often hailed by many and he contributed to the sports industry through his business ventures as well.
Notably, the Tata Group made key contributions to cricket including being the official title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tata Sports Club founded by Tata Group constantly worked to promote the sports in the country. Ratan Tata’s passing away has sent shockwaves across various sectors including the sports fraternity and the Indian athletes paid tribute to him after his demise on social media.
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opined that he inspired the entire nation through his work. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman remarked that he will be always remembered for his contribution to the country.
I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti. 🙏— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 9, 2024
End of an era as one of the greats of our country, Shri Ratan Tata Ji passes away. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to our country and for being such an incredible role-model. Heartfelt condolences to all his well-wishers and admirers all around the… pic.twitter.com/HKm241WwIF— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 9, 2024
Star India batter Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a post saying he was fortunate to spend time with Ratan Tata.
In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 10, 2024
I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact.
From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can… pic.twitter.com/SBc7cdWbGe
Another former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh also shared his sentiments on ‘X’ saying he was an absolute doyen. Virender Sehwag also joined him in paying tribute with a post captioned "We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti."
You were an absolute doyen. Thanks for everything, sir. Rest in peace #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/0ePU8lXa1H— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) October 9, 2024
We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 9, 2024
His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/CvTRS3VYXp
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also echoed the sentiments saying he inspired millions of people.
Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn’t just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India’s growth are unmatched. We’ve lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2024