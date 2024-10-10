ETV Bharat / sports

'Inspired The Entire Nation': Indian Sports Stars Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata

Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 and the Indian sportspersons paid him tribute on social media.

Ratan Tata demise
File Photo: Ratan Tata (ANI)

Hyderabad: A deeply saddening news shook the entire nation on Wednesday as Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. One of the most respected and loved industrialists, he took the Tata Group to new heights and contributed across different areas which made him popular. His visionary leadership was often hailed by many and he contributed to the sports industry through his business ventures as well.

Notably, the Tata Group made key contributions to cricket including being the official title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tata Sports Club founded by Tata Group constantly worked to promote the sports in the country. Ratan Tata’s passing away has sent shockwaves across various sectors including the sports fraternity and the Indian athletes paid tribute to him after his demise on social media.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opined that he inspired the entire nation through his work. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman remarked that he will be always remembered for his contribution to the country.

Star India batter Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a post saying he was fortunate to spend time with Ratan Tata.

Another former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh also shared his sentiments on ‘X’ saying he was an absolute doyen. Virender Sehwag also joined him in paying tribute with a post captioned "We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also echoed the sentiments saying he inspired millions of people.

