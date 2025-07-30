WCL 2025: Indian Sponsor Pulls Out Of India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Clash

Hyderabad: Indian sponsor EaseMyTrip has opted out of the India-Pakistan semi-final clash of the World Championship Legends scheduled to be played on Thursday, July 31. The development comes hours after the Indian team assured a semi-final spot with a solitary victory in the competition.

On Wednesday morning, EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti wrote a message on ‘X’ stating that they will not be supporting the India vs Pakistan clash in the WCL 2025. He congratulated the Indian team for making it to the semifinal under the captaincy of Yuvraj Singh, but also mentioned that "terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand."

Statement from EaseMyTrip

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” the statement mentioned.

“EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken, and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind.”

Earlier in the competition, India had pulled out of the group stage match against Pakistan due to the strained political relations between the two countries.

India beat the West Indies to enter the top 4

India assured themselves a semi-final spot in the tournament by taking down a target of 145 runs against the West Indies in their final group stage match. This was the first win of the season for the Indian team. They needed to complete the chase in 14.1 overs. Thanks to Stuart Binny's whirlwind knock of an unbeaten 50 runs from 21 deliveries, the team hunted the target in just 13.2 overs, making it to the semi-final along with Pakistan, South Africa and Australia.

West Indies and England were knocked out of the tournament as India grabbed the fourth spot available in the semi-final lineup.