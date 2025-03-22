ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Brings His Everlasting Charm To Jam-Packed Eden Gardens, Sends Crowd Into Frenzy

Kolkata: Adding his charm to the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the jam-packed Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

SRK kick-started the ceremony, sending the crowd into a frenzy. He greeted the spectators and expressed his excitement about this year's IPL tournament.

"As today the IPL turns 18, it comes away not as a league but as a movement, a celebration of sports, a festival of passion, a battleground where heroes are made. We are in the city of joy, Kolkata," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

The superstar also introduced a stellar lineup of performers, including Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani.

"A mega celebration for all of you by the biggest stars," he said.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black jacket that he paired with a black shirt and pants, setting the tone for the exciting night ahead. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony was loaded with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment, courtesy of Bollywood stars. Shreya Ghoshal brought magic to the ceremony with her soothing voice.

She enthralled the crowd by crooning her hit songs such as 'Mera Dholna' and 'Kar Kar Har Maidan Fateh'. She also added a patriotic touch to the event by singing 'Vande Mataram'.