‘Olympic Ke Layak To Bano’: Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal Slams Trollers

Hyderabad: Indian Saina Nehwal’s verbal war with the fans seems to be coming to no end with the shuttler inflicting one more verbal wound on the social media user. In recent times also, Saina has made comments that stirred the controversy. Saina’s husband, Parupalli Kashyap brought the topic to the fore during a podcast. He said that he often read Saina won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics as a gift. Reacting to the scathing criticism, Saina has come up with a hard-hitting response.

"During the Paris Olympics she had said something and in the comments (on social media) I was seeing people saying that she got gifted the bronze medal," Kashyap said during a chat with RJ Anmol and actor Amrita Rao.

"Olympic level ke layak toh bano aap. Pehle Olympics ke liye qualify toh karke dikhao (Try and get yourself up to the level of the Olympics)," Saina responded to the constant scrutiny by the fans on the issue.

Saina earned a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games after her opponent Wang Xin of China retired hurt from the contest due to twisting her knee.

Saina had recently shared her views on the controversy surrounding Vinesh Phogat that such type of mistakes don’t happen to any athlete at this level.

"Generally, such type of mistakes don't happen to any athlete at this level. How did this happen is a question mark. Because she has a big team. She has so many coaches, physios, trainers. They all must be feeling so bad. I am not sure about the rules and regulations of wrestling. As an athlete, I am feeling bad,” she had told NDTV.