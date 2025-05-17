IPL-Styled Indian Shooting League To Be Launched; NRAI Finalises Various Aspects Of Inaugural Edition

Hyderabad: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) finalised various aspects for the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), which is set to be launched in November. The governing body confirmed the same through an official release.

Governance structure, sports discipline and league formats, players recruitment and categories were discussed in the meeting. Also, agency appointments, the SLI brand and the logo launch, and league awards and prize money allocation for the first edition were discussed.

The discussion sparked a major step towards launching a professionally managed shooting league in India. The need for a strong governance structure of the league in alignment with NRAI’s vision was discussed. Also, the board approved a transparent governance framework which included enabling a structured private investment and regulatory norms for the development of the league.

“Blending elite sport with league-style excitement, SLI aims to elevate shooting as a sport and inspire future talent. There is unanimous support and a recognition that the league is heralding new boundaries, barriers and areas for the sport,” NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo said, quoted ANI.

“It is the first time a league of this nature has been envisioned across the international shooting fraternity. A franchise-based shooting league will allow some of the best shooters around the world to be a part of the same team, enabling a speedy growth of youngsters in India, and also at a global level.”

The inaugural edition will include mixed team events in Pistol (10M, 25M), Rifle (10M, 50M 3P), and Shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as per the NRAI guidelines. The competition will take place from 20th November to 2nd December.

Eight teams will be grouped into two pools of four teams each in the league stage, which will last from 21st November to 26th November, and the top two teams from each group will cruise into the knockout stages.

Participating shooters will be divided into four tiers - Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Championships. Such classification is done to ensure the balance of experienced veterans and emerging talents in the Indian shooting fraternity.

The board also finalised the logo for the Shooting League of India in the meeting, and it will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on June 4.