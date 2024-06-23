Indian Recurve Mixed Team Wins Bronze Medal In Archery World Cup

Antalya (Turkey): The Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur produced an excellent performance to rally past Mexico and clinch a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday. Trailing 0-2 after conceding the opening set, the Indian team produced a flawless round to bring it level and seal a stunning 5-3 (35-38, 40-39, 38-37, 38-38) win over their Mexican opponents Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande.

The duo had received a bye in the first round of the tournament and trounced Great Britain in the next fixture by 5-1. In the quarterfinals, they slayed Brazil 5-1 but suffered a defeat against second-ranked South Korea in the semis by 3-5 in a close contest.

The contingent of Indian archers has shown good form in the tournament so far winning three medals. The nation will have a few more opportunities to get medals later in the day.

This was India's third medal from the meet and the archers will be in the hunt for two more medals when Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat compete in their respective individual semifinals later in the day. Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal, while Priyansh bagged a silver on Saturday. (With agency inputs)