Sourav Ganguly Buys Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing Team of Indian Racing Festival

Former India captain and Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly bought the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Racing Festival.

Sourav Ganguly and Indian Racing Festival official (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Indian Racing Festival, a premier motorsport event in India gearing up for its third season, received a major shot in the arm with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly becoming an owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team ahead of the 2024 season. This partnership marks a major boost for Indian Racing as it aims to expand the motorsport ecosystem across India.

The Indian Racing Festival is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The festival encompasses two main championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

With eight city-based teams—Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad—set to compete from August to November this year, the Indian Racing Festival promises an exhilarating season of high-speed action. Kolkata is set to participate for the first time.

Sourav Ganguly has joined the Kolkata Royal Tigers as an owner. "We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, brings unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival. Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness," stated Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

Sourav Ganguly said, "Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship."

Ganguly also urged fans to come out in large numbers to watch the races and support the drivers, promising an exhilarating experience. Additionally, Ganguly also urged fans to come and watch the races in large numbers and cheer and support the drivers.

