IPL 2025: Dale Steyn Part Ways With Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of Mega Auction

Hyderabad: Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has confirmed that he will not continue as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, Steyn explicitly mentioned that he will continue his coaching duties with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Sunrisers Hyderabad's sister franchise, in the SA20 league.

Earlier this year, Steyn withdrew from IPL 2024 for personal reasons following which Sunrisers appointed former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin as their bowling coach, working alongside head coach Daniel Vettori.

The former South African bowler took to X and announced that he will continue his work with SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, hoping to see the defending SA20 champions make it 3 in a row. However, he also clarified that he won't take part in IPL 2024.

"Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL. Unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa."

"Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row," read the tweet from Steyn.

During his IPL career, the 41-year-old Steyn represented teams like Deccan Chargers (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Gujarat Lions (GL). He last featured as a player with RCB in 2020 before getting a coaching role in Sunrisers in 2022.