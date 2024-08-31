ETV Bharat / sports

Before Priyansh Arya, Ex-India Head Coach, Indian Captain Have Achieved 'Incredible' Feat

The South Delhi Superstarz's batter Priyash Arya became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over during a Delhi Premier League T20 match on Saturday. However, there are four more Indian cricketers who have achieved this feat including former India head coach, captain, an uncapped cricketer and Yuvraj Singh.

Priyash Arya (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The southpaw batter Priyash Arya became the first cricketer to smash six sixes in an over during the match between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers of the Delhi Premier League T20 on Saturday.

Priyash amassed 120 runs off 50 balls in his stunning knock with the help of ten fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 240. He whacked six sixes in the over against Manan Bhardwaj (2 Overs - 60 runs) in the 12th innings of South Delhi's innings.

The left-hand batter, who has also played for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023, sent the first ball of the over beyond the boundary fence at long-off. He then hit a six-over deep mid-wicket and followed it with a big hit over long-on.

However, he is not the first Indian to hit six sixes in an over. There are three Indians including former India 1983 and 2011 World Cup winning team members Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. So, let's have a look at these Indian players who have achieved incredible feats.

Ravi Shastri (1985): Ravi Shastri was the first-ever Indian batter to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved this feat for Mumbai against Baroda in the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season. He became the overall second only after Gary Sobers to clobber the bowler six times over the rope.

Yuvraj Singh (2007): Yuvraj Singh was the first Indian and remains the only one to do so on the international stage, as he took on Stuart Broad in Durban at the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022): Ruturaj Gaikwad, who captained India to a gold medal in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, smoked not just six but 7 sixes in an over in the 2022 Vijay Hazare match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He blasted slow left-arm bowler Shiva Singh for 43 runs in the over in route to hitting a mind-blowing 220 not out.

Vamshhi Krrishna (2024): Andhra's opening batter Vamshhi Krrishna achieved a remarkable feat on 21 February 2024 after smashing 6 sixes in an over, while playing against Railways during the CK Nayudu Trophy match at the YS Raja Reddy ACP Cricket Stadium in Kadapa.

