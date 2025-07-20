ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events

Piyush Raj, Setu Mishra and Sunny Kumar, have qualified for national camp and they would receive training to participate at international events.

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

2 Min Read

Patna: Patna for the first time hosted a major national-level sports competition on July 19 with three players from Bihar qualifying for the international events at the 6th 'Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025' at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has chosen Bihar as the host state for this prestigious competition for the first time.

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
Events were held at Patliputra Sports Complex (ETV Bharat)

A total of 390 athletes from across the country, including players from Indian Railways, ONGC and other government units, participated in this mega competition. There were sprint events in track namely 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10,000 metres race in men and women's category apart from 14 field events namely long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin throw.

Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) director general and CEO Ravindra Shankar said, "It was a successful competition. Senior level athletes from across the country, including a few Olympians and international athletes participated here. This apart, players from Bihar also participated in various events."

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
From Bihar, there were 23 participants (ETV Bharat)

Twenty three players participated from Bihar, among whom, three were qualified for the international events and will receive further training. "Piyush Raj and Setu Mishra qualified in 400 metres and Sunny Kumar in long jump. They have been included in the national camp and if they perform well, they will be selected for Commonwealth and Asian Games," Shankar said.

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
There were 390 participants (ETV Bharat)

"The AFI has set separate criteria for every event. Those who met the criteria were selected for the national camp and will be trained for the upcoming international events," he added.

The previous five editions of the 'Indian Open Athletics Meet' have witnessed participation from only 14 players so far. "The competition started at 6 am. Race, jumps and throwing events were organised in different categories throughout the day. There was also a provision of free entry for spectators, so that more and more people could witness the event," said Shankar.

Read more

  1. Indian Athletes Shine! Animesh Kujur And Mohammed Afsal Break National Record In Track And Field
  2. Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 : India Finish With 16 Medals Winning Six Gold Medals On Day 2

Patna: Patna for the first time hosted a major national-level sports competition on July 19 with three players from Bihar qualifying for the international events at the 6th 'Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025' at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has chosen Bihar as the host state for this prestigious competition for the first time.

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
Events were held at Patliputra Sports Complex (ETV Bharat)

A total of 390 athletes from across the country, including players from Indian Railways, ONGC and other government units, participated in this mega competition. There were sprint events in track namely 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10,000 metres race in men and women's category apart from 14 field events namely long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin throw.

Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) director general and CEO Ravindra Shankar said, "It was a successful competition. Senior level athletes from across the country, including a few Olympians and international athletes participated here. This apart, players from Bihar also participated in various events."

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
From Bihar, there were 23 participants (ETV Bharat)

Twenty three players participated from Bihar, among whom, three were qualified for the international events and will receive further training. "Piyush Raj and Setu Mishra qualified in 400 metres and Sunny Kumar in long jump. They have been included in the national camp and if they perform well, they will be selected for Commonwealth and Asian Games," Shankar said.

Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events
There were 390 participants (ETV Bharat)

"The AFI has set separate criteria for every event. Those who met the criteria were selected for the national camp and will be trained for the upcoming international events," he added.

The previous five editions of the 'Indian Open Athletics Meet' have witnessed participation from only 14 players so far. "The competition started at 6 am. Race, jumps and throwing events were organised in different categories throughout the day. There was also a provision of free entry for spectators, so that more and more people could witness the event," said Shankar.

Read more

  1. Indian Athletes Shine! Animesh Kujur And Mohammed Afsal Break National Record In Track And Field
  2. Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 : India Finish With 16 Medals Winning Six Gold Medals On Day 2

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN OPEN ATHLETICS MEETBIHAR PLAYERS QUALIFYATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIAINDIAN OPEN ATHLETICS MEET IN PATNA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.