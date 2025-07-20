Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025: Three Bihar Players Qualify For International Events

Patna: Patna for the first time hosted a major national-level sports competition on July 19 with three players from Bihar qualifying for the international events at the 6th 'Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025' at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has chosen Bihar as the host state for this prestigious competition for the first time.

Events were held at Patliputra Sports Complex (ETV Bharat)

A total of 390 athletes from across the country, including players from Indian Railways, ONGC and other government units, participated in this mega competition. There were sprint events in track namely 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10,000 metres race in men and women's category apart from 14 field events namely long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin throw.

Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) director general and CEO Ravindra Shankar said, "It was a successful competition. Senior level athletes from across the country, including a few Olympians and international athletes participated here. This apart, players from Bihar also participated in various events."

From Bihar, there were 23 participants (ETV Bharat)

Twenty three players participated from Bihar, among whom, three were qualified for the international events and will receive further training. "Piyush Raj and Setu Mishra qualified in 400 metres and Sunny Kumar in long jump. They have been included in the national camp and if they perform well, they will be selected for Commonwealth and Asian Games," Shankar said.

There were 390 participants (ETV Bharat)

"The AFI has set separate criteria for every event. Those who met the criteria were selected for the national camp and will be trained for the upcoming international events," he added.

The previous five editions of the 'Indian Open Athletics Meet' have witnessed participation from only 14 players so far. "The competition started at 6 am. Race, jumps and throwing events were organised in different categories throughout the day. There was also a provision of free entry for spectators, so that more and more people could witness the event," said Shankar.