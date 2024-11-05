India Makes Official Bid To Host Olympics And Paralympics In 2036

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards making dream into a reality and completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the world's biggest sporting event -- the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Indian in 2036, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission on October 1, marking India's formal bid for this prestigious global event.

The letter was submitted on October 1, according to a source in the sports ministry. "This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," the source added.

PM Modi had expressed before about his government's willingness to host the 2036 Olympics last year. He even asked Indian contingent that visited France for the Paris Olympics 2024 to observe the arrangements done by the host country.

India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Games was further emphasized at the IOC's 141st session in Mumbai last year, where PM Modi declared, "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organize the Olympics on Indian soil in the year 2036. This is the age-old dream and aspiration of 140 crore Indians."

However, India will face the strong competition from the nine countries including the likes of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Poland, Egypt, and South Korea to host the marquee event. Notably, a decision on the host will not be taken before the IOC elections next year. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

India's plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach who said that there is a "strong case" for India to host the Olympics, further solidifying India's candidature. But for the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city. It is also learnt that India would be pushing for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines like Yoga, Kho Kho and Kabaddi if the bid is successful.

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has even presented a detailed report on the measures needed for a successful bid to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In this document, MOC has identified six disciplines, including yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket and squash for inclusion in the Games if the country gets to host its first Olympics.