IOA Approves India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Hyderabad: The Indian Olympic Association approved the country’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during the Special General Meeting (SGM) on Wednesday. News agency PTI reported the development occurred ahead of the deadline day, which is August 31.

The bid for the Commonwealth Games is looked upon as India’s rising ambition to host international events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said on multiple occasions that India wants to host the 2036 Olympics. Thus, the country will need to have a verified history of major sporting events.

India has already submitted an expression of interest for the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the final bid before the deadline, which is on August 31. IOA president, PT Usha, stated that Delhi and Bhubaneswar will also be considered.

PT Usha on bidding for commonwealth games (PTI)

"I am happy that all are together, and it was a unanimous decision, and our preparations will go ahead. We can't just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi," Usha said after the SGM that lasted just over half an hour.

"The 2026 Glasgow CWG is a scaled-down Games because of circumstances. If we get 2030 CWG, it will be full fledged one just like we did in 2010,"

As Canada has pulled out of the race, India has bright chances to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi and kho kho should also be there," IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey stated.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week in a meeting held in Glasgow. Earlier, India hosted the 2010 edition of the Commonwealth Games. SGM was preceded by the Executive Council meeting in the morning.