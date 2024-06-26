Indian Olympic Association Announce First-Ever 'India House' at Paris Olympics 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Paris 2024 Olympics, which is exactly a month away, will see plenty of historic firsts but the one that holds immense significance for India will be the first-ever country House at the Olympic Games – the India House.

Conceptualised by Reliance Foundation as part of their partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the India House will be a celebration of the nation's rich cultural and sporting heritage, showcasing India's storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation.

As India House prepares to open its doors to athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts from around the world, it will embody the spirit of unity, diversity, and excellence that defines the Indian ethos.

Nita Ambani, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Founder of Reliance Foundation in a media statement said, "It is with immense joy and excitement that I am thrilled to announce the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games."

"The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey. And we are delighted to continue this momentum with the launch of India House – a space where we will honour our athletes, celebrate our wins, share our stories, and welcome the world to India,” added Ambani.

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, on her part, said that the inaugural India House in partnership with Reliance Foundation will be one of the main attractions for Indian fans and athletes at the Paris Olympics.

"It will also be a great way for fans and people from other countries to know more about India and what makes it so special. India has proven its mettle as a host of major events and India House will reflect the strides we have made as a sporting nation as well as in the Olympic movement. I would like to thank IOC Member Nita Ambani for driving this initiative and India's Olympic Movement," added Usha.

A Showcase of Indian Culture and Heritage

Situated in the iconic Parc de la Villette, which has been designated as the "Park of Nations" during the Games, the India House will be surrounded by 14 other Hospitality Houses in the Park, including the Houses from the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil and hosts, France. India House promises to provide a glimpse of India’s talent, potential, and ambition to the world by offering a variety of experiences for fans to immerse themselves in – from culture to arts and sports to culinary treats and experiences like yoga, handicrafts, music, and performances from Indian dance groups.

A Home Away from Home for Indian Athletes and Fans

India House aims to be a home away from home for the country’s attending athletes and to celebrate India's victories and medal wins. It will also be a space for visitors to interact with sporting legends and the destination to catch key events with friends through engaging events as it will be open to media and fans from all countries.

Celebrating India's Olympic Journey and Ambition

India House will commemorate 100 years since India competed at the Olympic Games for the first time under the aegis of the IOA in 1920. It symbolises the evolution of India as a formidable contender in the world of sports and reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to the Olympic movement and ambition to host a future Olympic Games.