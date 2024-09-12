Indian Oil Pledges Support For Para-Athletes With Scholarships, Medical Insurance

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation has pledged monthly scholarships and medical insurance for para-athletes as part of its continued support for India's sporting talent. This announcement came during a grand felicitation ceremony honouring the para-athletes for their historic achievements at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The ceremony was attended by Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and V. Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil. Senior government officials and leaders from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) were also present.
India made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by securing a record 29 medals, including seven Gold, nine Silver, and 13 Bronze, marking the country’s best-ever performance at these Games. Since October 2023, Indian Oil has been instrumental in supporting the para-athletes in partnership with the PCI.
Raksha Khadse praised the athletes for their exceptional performances and expressed her admiration for their role in inspiring future generations. She commended Indian Oil’s commitment to supporting the athletes, highlighting the positive impact of corporate partnerships in advancing India's sporting achievements.
Pankaj Jain lauded the athletes' accomplishments and emphasised the need for enhanced support from corporate entities. He announced that Indian Oil will expand its assistance by providing monthly scholarships, medical insurance, and sports kits to the para-athletes.
V. Satish Kumar expressed pride in the athletes' historic achievements. "This historic performance is a testament to the resilience and determination of our para-athletes."
PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia acknowledged the crucial role of Indian Oil's support in enabling athletes to reach their full potential. He noted that the partnership represents resilience, strength, and determination as the athletes prepare for future competitions. "My players trust me and we are already preparing for our next outing," added Jhajharia.