Indian Oil Pledges Support For Para-Athletes With Scholarships, Medical Insurance

PCI President Devendra Jhajaria felicitates a player who won a medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics at a function in New Delhi on Thursday ( Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas )

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation has pledged monthly scholarships and medical insurance for para-athletes as part of its continued support for India's sporting talent. This announcement came during a grand felicitation ceremony honouring the para-athletes for their historic achievements at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The ceremony was attended by Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and V. Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil. Senior government officials and leaders from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) were also present.

India made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by securing a record 29 medals, including seven Gold, nine Silver, and 13 Bronze, marking the country’s best-ever performance at these Games. Since October 2023, Indian Oil has been instrumental in supporting the para-athletes in partnership with the PCI.

Raksha Khadse praised the athletes for their exceptional performances and expressed her admiration for their role in inspiring future generations. She commended Indian Oil’s commitment to supporting the athletes, highlighting the positive impact of corporate partnerships in advancing India's sporting achievements.