ETV Bharat / sports

ETV Bharat Exclusive | 'Indian Hockey Team Will Definitely Win Bronze In Paris Olympics 2024': Former India Captain

Chennai: The legally recognized sport of a country is considered the national sport of that country. They reflect the culture, tradition and belief of the country and identify the people of that country.

In this manner, Hockey is considered as the national sport of India. Because the Indian team won the World Cup of Hockey held in 1975 and set a record. Also, India is the country that has won the most gold medals in Olympic hockey. That's why hockey is considered as the national sport of India.

In that way, the 33rd Olympic Games are currently being held in the province of Paris in France. Indian hockey team is participating in this tournament. In this, the Indian team played against the Great Britain team in the quarter-final match held on August 4. The Indian team won 4-2 and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the semi-final match held yesterday (August 6), the Indian team struggled and lost against Germany. Thus, the Indian hockey team will meet the Spanish hockey team in the bronze medal match to be held tomorrow (August 8).

Meanwhile, the former captain of the Indian men's hockey team Vadipatti Raja has given an exclusive interview to the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, about the defeat of the Indian hockey team in the semi-final match and the bronze medal match that will be held tomorrow. He said, "Though the Indian hockey team put up a good performance, a few mistakes cost them the chance to win the semi-final match.

'Indian team Mistakes': Indian hockey team should have focused more on kicking the ball into penalty corners to score goals. But our players failed to do so. In the semi-final match, Indian hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh was awarded a penalty corner after blocking an overhand ball in the D-circle. The German players converted it into a goal. That was the first mistake for the Indian hockey team.

Another Indian player Amit was red carded which was also a setback for our team. Having lost a player who could have excelled as a deep defender to a red card sent off, the Germans turned the ball over with ease.