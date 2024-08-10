ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Bronze-winning Indian Hockey Team Receives Warm Welcome After Arrival At Delhi Airport From Paris

Delhi: Men’s Indian hockey team received a warm welcome in the country after they arrived at the Delhi Airport with an Olympic bronze medal. India won their second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics beating Spain by 2-1 on Thursday.

The team was welcomed by Dhol and Tashas upon their arrival at the airport and were greeted with garlands. The players were also seen showcasing their dancing skills. There was a lot of enthusiasm amongst fans and the players were also seen clicking images with gold medals.

Harmanpreet Singh thanks everyone for the support

Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh said after the team’s arrival that they were happy and proud of the achievement. Also, he expressed gratitude for the kind of support the hockey team received.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud. It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we come with a medal," says hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh