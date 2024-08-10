ETV Bharat / sports

Watch | Bronze-winning Indian Hockey Team Receives Warm Welcome After Arrival At Delhi Airport From Paris

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Indian hockey team received a warm welcome from the fans after they arrived at the Delhi Airport on Saturday. The players were greeted with garlands and they also grooved to the tunes of Dhol and Tashas. Indian hockey team won bronze medal in the Olympics beating Spain by 2-1.

Indian hockey team won bronze in the Paris 2024 Olympics (AP)

Delhi: Men’s Indian hockey team received a warm welcome in the country after they arrived at the Delhi Airport with an Olympic bronze medal. India won their second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics beating Spain by 2-1 on Thursday.

The team was welcomed by Dhol and Tashas upon their arrival at the airport and were greeted with garlands. The players were also seen showcasing their dancing skills. There was a lot of enthusiasm amongst fans and the players were also seen clicking images with gold medals.

Harmanpreet Singh thanks everyone for the support

Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh said after the team’s arrival that they were happy and proud of the achievement. Also, he expressed gratitude for the kind of support the hockey team received.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud. It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we come with a medal," says hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh

History after 52 years

It was the first instance after a long gap of 52 years when the Indian hockey team won medals in two consecutive Olympics. The team beat Spain by 2-1 in the bronze medal match and secured a podium finish. India have also won eight Olympic medals in the competition so far.

Last Olympics for PR Sreejesh

It was the last Olympics for legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is always a reliable force in the goalpost. The player a pivotal role in India’s journey and he has been named as India’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony along with Manu Bhaker.

