Watch | Bronze-winning Indian Hockey Team Receives Warm Welcome After Arrival At Delhi Airport From Paris

Delhi: Men’s Indian hockey team received a warm welcome in the country after they arrived at the Delhi Airport with an Olympic bronze medal. India won their second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics beating Spain by 2-1 on Thursday.
The team was welcomed by Dhol and Tashas upon their arrival at the airport and were greeted with garlands. The players were also seen showcasing their dancing skills. There was a lot of enthusiasm amongst fans and the players were also seen clicking images with gold medals.
Harmanpreet Singh thanks everyone for the support
Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh said after the team’s arrival that they were happy and proud of the achievement. Also, he expressed gratitude for the kind of support the hockey team received.
"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud. It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we come with a medal," says hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh
History after 52 years
It was the first instance after a long gap of 52 years when the Indian hockey team won medals in two consecutive Olympics. The team beat Spain by 2-1 in the bronze medal match and secured a podium finish. India have also won eight Olympic medals in the competition so far.
Last Olympics for PR Sreejesh
It was the last Olympics for legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is always a reliable force in the goalpost. The player a pivotal role in India’s journey and he has been named as India’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony along with Manu Bhaker.
