FIH Pro League : India Suffer Fourth Consecutive Loss; Slips To Fifth Place After 2-1 Loss Against Argentina

Hyderabad: India endured their fourth loss in a row in the European leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League conceding a 1-2 loss against Argentina. India got a late hope to equalise the score in the form of a penalty. However, the goal was disallowed and Jugraj Singh had another chance but missed it. Thanks to Tomas Domene's brace via penalty corners, Argentina registered two victories in two days and took their point tally to 18.

Hardik Singh converted a penalty corner just four minutes into the game and gave India a lead. However, Domene was on the mark with his penalty corners and converted both the chances he got. India’s goalie Krishna Bahadur Pathak was pulled into the action thrice in the first 10 minutes as the Argentinian side converted in the penalty corner in the third attempt. Argentina were up to the mark in their game and constantly pressured India with a superior ball possession.

India were on offence in the second quarter and they tested Argentina's goalkeeper, Tomas Santiago a few times. The third quarter remained goalless just like the second one and both the teams adopted a cautious approach. The fourth and final quarter was also heading for a goalless passage of play but Domene converted the PC for Argentina and it turned out to be a decisive one.

With the loss, India slipped to fifth position in the points tally, below England and Belgium. Argentina jumped two places in the rankings, to the second spot in the points table. India will next travel to Antwerp, Belgium to play against Australia on June 14 and June 15, who are in the bottom half of the points table.