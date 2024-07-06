Indian Hockey Team At The Paris 2024 Olympics: Know All Players

Hockey India announced a 16-member squad for next month's Paris Olympics, featuring five Games debutants and a handful of seniors from the previous edition. Harmanpreet Singh was given the responsibility to lead the side and Hardik Singh will be his deputy. India are placed in Pool B alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia (world No. 5), Argentina (world No. 7), New Zealand (world No. 10) and Ireland (world No. 12). Teams finishing in the top four in the pool's points table will advance to the quarter-finals.
The Indian players are currently busy preparing for the Olympics in their national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. So, let's know our India men's hockey team who will represent the country at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team at Paris 2024 Olympics
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Age: 36
Position: Goalkeeper
Caps: 328
A veteran of three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cups, Sreejesh will be playing his fourth Olympic Games, joining legends like Dhanraj Pillay who have represented the Indian team four times at the Olympic Games.
Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which include Bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, joint winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Gold medal winning team of 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar and Silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The 36-year-old goalie was one of the main architects of India's historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He was instrumental in India’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22. Sreejesh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and is only the second sportsperson from India to win the award of World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He has also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Last year, he stood tall in India’s Gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games that sealed the team’s berth for Paris 2024.
Jarmanpreet Singh
Age: 27
Position: Defender
Caps: 106
The Amritsar-born player has been part of the Senior National Camp since 2018. He made his debut for the national team at the 2018 Champions Trophy, where India clinched Silver medal. The defender then went on to win Asian Champions Trophy Gold in 2018, which was only the second tournament of his career. Jarmanpreet has been a regular feature since Asian Champions Trophy 2021, where India won Bronze. He was part of India's third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 as well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver medal-winning team.
Jarmanpreet also featured in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23, FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela and won medals at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. This will be his first appearance at the prestigious Olympic Games.
Amit Rohidas
Age: 31
Position: Defender
Caps: 184
Amit is one of the best rushers in the world at present. He made his international debut at the Sultan Azlan 2013 in Malaysia. He was also part of the 2013 Men’s Asia Cup squad which won the Silver medal. The graduate from Panposh Sports Hostel, Rourkela, represented India at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup held in New Delhi. He also featured at the 2014 Hockey Men’s World League Final, but couldn’t cement his place in the team. However, his impressive performance in the Hockey India League in 2017 helped him earn a place in the national side and he never looked back as he went on to become a key member of the Indian defence.
Amit contributed to various important wins such as the Gold medal at the Asia Cup 2017, the Bronze medal at the Odisha Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017 and the Silver medal at the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy in 2018. He was also a part of the Gold medal-winning team at the FIH Men’s Series Finals and the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers. The 31-year-old defender was instrumental in India’s historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Silver medal win at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Amit also played a crucial role in India’s Gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou as well as the 2023 Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai where India emerged victorious.
Harmanpreet Singh
Age: 28
Position: Defender
Caps: 219
Considered as one of the best drag-flickers in the world, Harmanpreet Singh was India’s top goalscorer with 12 goals at the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season. He was also the highest goal-scorer in the previous edition. Harmanpreet has won several trophies for both junior and senior teams. This will be Harmanpreet’s third appearance in the Olympics.
Under his leadership, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the Gold Medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, which also helped India secure a direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. With the junior team, he won the Gold Medal at the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup. With the senior team, he won Gold medal at the 2017 Hero Asia Cup, Bronze medal at the Men’s Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017 and Silver medal at the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018. He was instrumental in India’s historic campaign at Tokyo 2020, scoring 6 goals in 8 matches. He has also been awarded the Arjuna Award in 2021. The ace drag-flicker has won the FIH Player of the Year awards for two consecutive times- 2020/21 and 2021/22.
Sumit
Age: 27
Position: Defender
Caps: 134
Sumit was an integral member of the Indian team's historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This will be his second Olympics campaign. The 2016 Junior World Cup winner made his senior team debut at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah tournament. He was called as a replacement for injured SK Uthappa during Hockey World League Semi-finals in 2017, where the team clinched Bronze and since then has become a mainstay in India's line-up. He was part of the Gold medal-winning team at the 2017 Asia Cup as well as the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. He has also represented India at the FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar 2019 where India clinched Gold and featured in the two-legged 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifier tie against Russia in November 2019. The 27-year-old was out of action at the start of the 2022/23 season but made a remarkable comeback in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 where the team remained undefeated against Australia and World Champions Germany and went the Europe tour for the final set of matches. Sumit also featured in India's wins at the Asian Games in China and Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.
Sanjay
Age: 23
Position: Defender
Caps: 35
Fairly new to the senior men's team, Sanjay has risen through the junior team ranks. He is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, scoring eight goals in the tournament. He went on to help India win the inaugural FIH Hockey5s in June 2022 but had to wait almost a year to feature in the regular format. The 23-year-old drag-flicker made his senior team debut in the FIH Pro League 2022/23 matches in Europe and has since become a regular feature. The player from Dabra village near Hisar in Haryana was part of the title-winning squad at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the gold medal-winning squad at the Asian Games. This will be Sanjay's maiden Olympic Games campaign.
Raj Kumar Pal
Age: 26
Position: Midfielder
Caps: 54
The graduate of SAI Sports Hostel, Lucknow, Raj Kumar Pal made his India debut against Belgium during FIH Hockey Pro League 2020/21 matches in Bhubaneswar. He then featured in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 where India clinched Bronze and played a key role at the 2022 Asia Cup, scoring the solitary goal against Japan to clinch the Bronze medal. He replaced injured Hardik in the last three matches of the FIH Hockey World Cup held in Odisha earlier this year. He featured in the majority of the FIH Pro League 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns. This will be Raj Kumar's first Olympic Games appearance.
Shamsher Singh
Age: 26
Caps: 95
Position: Midfielder
A graduate of Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, Shamsher started his career with the Indian Junior team during the four Nations invitational tournament held in Valencia, Spain in 2016. He went on to make his senior team debut at the 2019 Men’s Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Tournament. He was an integral part of India’s historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he featured in all eight matches of the campaign. Since then, Shamsher has become a regular feature having played a vital role in India’s Bronze medal win at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021, third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 and Silver Medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Shamsher also played an important role in India’s Gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou as well as the 2023 Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai where India emerged victorious.
Manpreet Singh
Age: 32
Caps: 370
Position: Midfielder
With over 350 International Caps, Manpreet is the cusp of making history as he gears up to play his fourth Olympic Games. Manpreet made his international debut in 2011 at the age of 19. He led the junior team in 2013 during the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup and Sultan of Johar Cup, where he won his first Gold medal for the country.
Manpreet's first major tournament as a member of the Senior set-up was the 2012 London Olympics and since then he has represented India at all the international tournaments, including World Cups (2014, 2018 and 2023), Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018 and 2022) and Olympics (2016 and 2020). He was also part of the Indian squad that won the Asian Games Gold in 2014 and went on to Captain the side at the 2018 Asian Games where India clinched Bronze.
Under his Captaincy, India won historic bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Silver at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Gold at the Asia Cup 2017, Bronze at the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017, Silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, Gold medals at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as well as the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. He was part of the Asian Games Gold Medal winning squad, a second to his name.
The Arjuna Award was bestowed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 for his role in ending India's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal.
Hardik Singh
Age: 25
Caps: 134
Position: Midfielder