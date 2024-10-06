Indian Hockey Star Rani Rampal Blasts Air India Over Damaged Luggage

Hyderabad: Indian hockey star Rani Rampal blasted Air India over the mishandling of her luggage on Sunday morning. Rani took to social media and blasted Air India over the manner in which her bag was treated.

The Indian athlete was recently on a vacation to the United States and Canada recently. She had a gala time on her vacation. But, the vacation left a sour taste as she found her bag in a broken state while picking it up from the baggage belt.

Rani took to ‘X’ and slammed Air India in a sarcastic manner. The caption of her post read "Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken," Rani said on Twitter.

Air India came up with a quick response asking for an apology for the inconvenience caused. Also, they asked for the details including ticket details and bag tag number. Rani then hoped that the correct measures would be taken to address the issue. Several other users also complained the same about Air India on the social media platform.

Rani is a seminal figure in the Indian women’s hockey team and often plays a crucial role in the national side. She has captained the Indian side to a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games and was also the flag-bearer for the country in a closing ceremony.

The 29-year-old had a most successful stint as India's captain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when the team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time.