Fans Ignore India's Paris Olympic Medalists To Take Selfies With Dolly Chaiwala At Airport

India’s hockey star Hardik Singh revealed an embarrassing moment for the Indian hockey players when they were ignored by fans for Dolly Chaiwala. He also added that the players felt the situation to be awkward.

Indian Hockey Team
File Photo: Indian Hockey Team (Left), Dolly Chaiwala (Right) (IANS)

Hyderabad: The fan following for cricket in India is immense but getting recognition remains a tough task for players from other sports. Although sports like hockey, badminton, and athletics have gained more popularity in recent years, the players from other sports still remain unknown. India’s hockey midfielder and member of the Paris Olympic medal-winning team, Hardik Singh has revealed such an unfortunate incident where fans ignored Indian hockey players to click selfies with Dolly Chaiwala.

"I saw it with my own eyes, at the airport. Harmanpreet (Singh), I, Mandeep (Singh); there were 5-6 of us. Dolly Chaiwala was also there. People were getting themselves clicked with him and did not recognize us. We started looking at each other (feeling awkward)," said the 26-year-old Hardik on a podcast.

"Harmanpreet has scored more than 150 goals, Mandeep has more than 100 field goals," he asserted, painting a disappointing picture of the country's obsession with internet stars.

Dolly Chaiwala shot to fame for his unique way of making tea. He recently became a social media sensation, after Bill Gates visited his shop and drink tea there. However, the incident showed that the players from other sports lack recognition from Indian sports fans.

"For an athlete, fame and money is one thing. But when people are watching you and appreciating you, there is no bigger satisfaction than that for an athlete," said Hardik, feeling proud about his 142 international caps so far.

Indian hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 in the bronze medal match and secured a podium finish.

