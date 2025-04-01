Indian Hockey Women’s Team Legend Vandana Katariya Announces International Retirement

Hyderabad: Indian women’s hockey team star player Vandana Katariya has announced her international retirement on Tuesday, April 1. Katariya made her debut in 2009 and was also part of the Indian side that finished in fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 32-year-old etched her name in the record books as she became the first and the only Indian female player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.

She is also the most capped player in Indian women’s hockey with 320 international appearances and has scored 158 goals from those fixtures. Throughout her career spanning for around 15 years, Katariya represntd India in two Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020), two FIH Hockey Women’s World Cups (2018, 2022), three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022), and three Asian Games (2014, 2018, 2022). Thus, she played a pivotal role in the national side, helping them to carve out impressive performances in the tournament.

The 32-year-old played a key role in helping India bag gold medals at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (2016, 2023) and the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup (2022). She also played a significant part in the team winning a silver medal at the Asian Games 2018, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Japan 2013, and Women's Asian Champions Trophy Donghae 2018.

Reflecting on her decision to retire, Katariya stated that the decision wasn’t an easy one, but it was the right time to step away from the sport.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour. But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter," said Katariya.