ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Derby Day 2025 - Celebrating Horse Racing At Mahalaxmi Race Course In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Indian Derby is a yearly horse race featuring thoroughbred horses. It takes place over a distance of 2,400 meters and occurs on the initial Sunday of February at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The 83rd Indian Derby, the crowning event of Indian horse racing, is scheduled to take place at the Mahalaxmi race course on February 2 (Sunday).

A “Derby” refers to a kind of horse race held each year – typically featuring three-year-old horses. The race takes its name from the Epsom Derby, held at Epsom Downs Racecourse in England, which was established in 1780 by Edward Smith-Stanley, the 12th Earl of Derby.

History of the day:

The "Indian Derby" is the premier horse racing event of the country held annually on the first Sunday of February. The Indian Derby was started in 1943 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Bombay (now Mumbai), and Princess Beautiful was the winner. Edgar Britt, an Australian rider, was riding this colt, which belonged to the Maharaja of Baroda, an Indian. Kheem Singh became the first Indian jockey to win the Indian Derby, ending the long winning streak that began in 1943 with solely foreign jockeys. Balaam was the steed he rode.

The Indian derby, later called the McDowell Indian Derby was sponsored by the United Breweries Ltd from 1984 Until 2022. It is one of the premier sporting activities in the city having the highest cash prize for any single sporting event in India.

History of Indian Horse Racing:

India has engaged in horse racing for 200 years. Like cricket and football, horse racing in India originated during the British colonial period. The inaugural match of this sport in India occurred at Guindy, Madras (currently Chennai) in 1777. The horse was an uncommon creature in ancient India. However, when the Persian vessels reached India carrying shipments of horses, everything altered. The requirement for horses and equestrians enabled the Indian monarchy to protect its territory from formidable enemy cavalry, which explains why this event occurred.

Betting on horse is legal in India:

Horse racing is a long-standing sector in India. A lot of people enjoy wagering on these events as a hobby or a supplementary income source. The Indian Contract Act of 1872 forbids all forms of betting and gambling. However, it includes a clause that exempts betting on horse-racing, allowing it under the Contract Act. Consequently, those who engage in this activity and earn profits are required to pay taxes on their horse racing earnings.

According to the Indian Contract Act of 1872, all forms of betting or gambling are prohibited in India. However, an exception was granted for betting on horse races for amounts exceeding Rs. 500 because the authorities view horse racing as a 'skill game' rather than a 'game of chance.'

In 1996, the Supreme Court of India decided that horse betting involves not only chance but also skill, which means it is not considered illegal gambling under the 1888 Police Act or the Gaming Act of 1930. This led to horse racing and betting becoming extremely popular in India. According to Section 194BB of the Income Tax Act, income from horse racing winnings exceeding Rs. 10,000 is subject to Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) at a uniform rate of 30%. The deducted sum is remitted to the Income Tax Department for the winner.

Highlights of the year 2025:

This premier event will see 16 competitors competing for a total prize pool exceeding ₹2.8 crore, with the winner's share approximately ₹1.7 crore.

To enhance the thrill, the weekend will feature elite jockeys Oisin Murphy, David Allan, Tom Marquand, Christophe Lemaire, and William Lee demonstrating their skills.

Most Popular Horse Breeds Found in India:

Marwari Horse – Marwar Region of Rajasthan

Kathiawari Horse – Kathiawar Peninsula of Gujarat