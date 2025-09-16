ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Will India Be Punished For Handshake Row? What Do The ICC Rules Say?

Hyderabad: India’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup has been overshadowed by the controversy due to the Indian team’s post-match antics. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who finished off the match with a six, didn’t shake hands with the opposition captain, Salman Ali Agha, during the toss. Further, the Indian players walked straight to the dressing room after the win, skipping the customary post-match handshake.

The action from the Indian team was done in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack, and considering the sentiment of the countrymen around the India-Pakistan match. The Indian team’s move to break the long-standing tradition in cricket has triggered a question of whether the Indian cricket team will be punished for their decision.

What do the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules say?

ICC’s preamble provides guidelines to follow the spirit of cricket.

“Congratulate the opposition on their success, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.” Furthermore, Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct lists “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game” as a Level 1 offence.

Thus, there is no definite punishment for the offence, and so it will depend on the ICC to determine the punishment it wants to impose on the Indian team if it decides to do so.