Asia Cup 2025: Will India Be Punished For Handshake Row? What Do The ICC Rules Say?

India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 is embroiled in a controversy as Suryakumar Yadav and Co. skipped the post-match handshake.

ICC Rules About India Pakistan Asia Cup Match Handshake Controversy
File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: India’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup has been overshadowed by the controversy due to the Indian team’s post-match antics. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who finished off the match with a six, didn’t shake hands with the opposition captain, Salman Ali Agha, during the toss. Further, the Indian players walked straight to the dressing room after the win, skipping the customary post-match handshake.

The action from the Indian team was done in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack, and considering the sentiment of the countrymen around the India-Pakistan match. The Indian team’s move to break the long-standing tradition in cricket has triggered a question of whether the Indian cricket team will be punished for their decision.

What do the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules say?

ICC’s preamble provides guidelines to follow the spirit of cricket.

“Congratulate the opposition on their success, and enjoy those of your own team. Thank the officials and your opposition at the end of the match, whatever the result.” Furthermore, Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct lists “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game” as a Level 1 offence.

Thus, there is no definite punishment for the offence, and so it will depend on the ICC to determine the punishment it wants to impose on the Indian team if it decides to do so.

Win is dedicated to the armed forces

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after the victory that the win is dedicated to the armed forces of the country.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

"Also, the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” he added.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Bowing first, India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 courtesy a three-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each. Sahibzada Farhan was the highest run-getter for Pakistan with a knock of 40 runs.

India chased the target in 15.5 overs at a loss of three wickets. Suryakumar Uadav played a knock of 47 runs from 37 deliveries to play a crucial role in the team’s win.

