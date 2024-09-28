ETV Bharat / sports

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Injured In Road Accident; Mumbai Not To Name Replacement For Irani Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai's young gun Musheer Khan has sustained a neck injury in a road accident. According to sources, the mishap took place while the duo were on their way to Lucknow for the Irani Cup tie. Musheer, the younger brother of India batter Sarfraz Khan, and his father and coach Naushad Khan were injured in a road accident, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will not name a replacement for injured Musheer Khan, who is set to miss the prestigious ZR Irani Cup tie against the Rest of India, which will be played in Lucknow.

This development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a senior MCA official.

Earlier the Mumbai Cricket Association had named Musheer in the squad for the Irani Cup.

Now in Musheer's absence, it is likely that Mumbai will open with flamboyant batter Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore.