Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Injured In Road Accident; Mumbai Not To Name Replacement For Irani Cup

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan has sustained an injury in the road accident. He was travelling from Kanpur to Lucknow for an Irani Cup tie.

File Photo: Musheer Khan (AFP)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai's young gun Musheer Khan has sustained a neck injury in a road accident. According to sources, the mishap took place while the duo were on their way to Lucknow for the Irani Cup tie. Musheer, the younger brother of India batter Sarfraz Khan, and his father and coach Naushad Khan were injured in a road accident, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will not name a replacement for injured Musheer Khan, who is set to miss the prestigious ZR Irani Cup tie against the Rest of India, which will be played in Lucknow.

This development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a senior MCA official.

Earlier the Mumbai Cricket Association had named Musheer in the squad for the Irani Cup.

Now in Musheer's absence, it is likely that Mumbai will open with flamboyant batter Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane will most likely play in the middle order.

The Irani Cup tie will be played between Mumbai, who have won the Ranji Trophy for a record 42 times and the Rest of India at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For the record, Musheer has amassed 716 runs from 9 first-class matches in his nascent career.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Musheer who resides in the suburban Kurla area, plays for domestic giants Mumbai.

