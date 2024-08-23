'I Have Announcement To Make': KL Rahul's Instagram Story Sparks Retirement Talks

New Delhi: India's star batter KL Rahul's latest Instagram story triggered a huge wave of speculations on social media platforms on Friday.
Rahul took to his Instagram handle, posted a story and wrote, "I have an important announcement to make, stay tuned..." He published this particular story around 7 pm on a Friday evening.
Social media users have started predicting what will be the announcement and many have claimed that Rahul has taken a retirement from international cricket. Though the announcement could be completely unrelated to his cricketing future.
This is Sad Very Sad 💔 @klrahul You were Truly a legend man 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ej8IuO1hNd— 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐚⁴⁵ (@devoteofrohit45) August 22, 2024
A post spreading like wildfire on social media regarding KL Rahul's retirement says, 'After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years."I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals. While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey," the post going viral on social media claimed.
The 32-year-old cricketer wasn't even in contention for the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged triumphant and ended the ICC title drought after 11 years. After the conclusion of the final, veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement. And many were claiming that Rahul has also announced his decision on the same line.
Meanwhile, the wicket-keeper batter's future as the captain of his Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super is also uncertain after the visuals of his and franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka's hit discussion went viral on the internet. However, LSG's bowling coach Lance Klusener stated "It's Storm In A Tea Cup."
#KLRahul Indian team's brilliant batsman KL Rahul has announced his retirement on his Instagram page and then deleted it after some time..!😭— अभिषेक भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@Aiviabhishek) August 23, 2024
....... Is Right Or not? pic.twitter.com/EXahzTuV0d
#KLRahul Indian team's brilliant batsman KL Rahul has announced his retirement on his Instagram page and then deleted it after some time..! 🥺🤔— Rajaram Yadav (@rajaram_yadavv) August 23, 2024
- although This is Rumours 😬 pic.twitter.com/x7XJah4bCX
#KLRahul Indian team's brilliant batsman KL Rahul has announced his retirement on his Instagram page and then deleted it after some time..!😭— Moij Gugarman (@gugarman_moij) August 23, 2024
What is going on ? pic.twitter.com/05oDdILzUU
Some fake photos are viral from insta handle of klrahul but it's nothing like that.....nothing is official neither from him and bcci ...do not belive until.its confirm ....#klrahul #cricket #bcci #ipl #lsg #india #dream11 #india11 #IndianCricketTeam #jayshah #virat pic.twitter.com/UV0NZ5tj2e— SATYENDRA NAIN (@SatyendraNain) August 22, 2024
KL Rahul Announced His Retirement From International Cricket— Sai Adabala (@adabala_d) August 22, 2024
All the best for new journey #KLrahul pic.twitter.com/PTLqo8IsLy
🚨 Screenshot spreading on KL Rahul’s retirement is a false information— RANVEER SOLANKI (@Ranveerbsolanki) August 23, 2024
KL only shared “I have an announcement to make, stay tuned….”
This first SS is Edited so stop spreading it
the 2nd ss is real he is going to announce something most probably its that he is joining RCB or… pic.twitter.com/rmxiIgPzDP
Has KL Rahul Officially Announced His Retirement From Cricket?
The answer is NO. Rahul has not posted any such post and stated that he is quitting the sport in any interview yet. All the posts that claim that the cricketer announced his retirement and letter deleted the story are fake and misleading.
What's Next For KL Rahul?
The right-hand batter will soon be in action when he steps on the field in the Duleep Trophy, having been picked in the India 'A' Squad. He will be playing under Shubman Gill's leadership, alongside Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.