'India Will Win Champions Trophy If...' : Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin asserted that if Rohit Sharma carries forward his good form, then India will lift the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and Dubai. The Champions Trophy will commence on February 19, with India scheduled to begin the campaign on February 20.

Rohit Sharma ended his century drought in international cricket after 11 months, displaying the same intent he displayed during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He reached his 33rd ODI hundred in just 76 deliveries, his second fastest in ODI cricket, during the second ODI against England in Barabati International Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 10. Rohit's innings were laced with 12 boundaries and 7 sixes to steer India to a comprehensive four-wicket win and seal the seventh successive series triumph at home.

Rohit has been struggling for runs with the bat across all formats ahead of the Cuttack ODI as he managed just 166 runs in the last 16 innings.

Speaking to PTI, Azharuddin wished Rohit Sharma all success in the Champions Trophy 2025 and felt that the Indian captain's form had come back at the right time.

"I wish him all the best for the Champions Trophy, If Rohit Sharma clicks in the Champions Trophy, there is no doubt about us winning it. His form has come at the right time," said Azharuddin.

Rohit broke a couple of records during his century knock. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most runs as an opener for India in all three formats and went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle's tally to find a place at the second spot in the player with the most sixes in the ODI cricket list.

Rohit has amassed 8,957 runs from 180 ODIs. He also has 2,797 runs as an opener in Test cricket and 3,750 runs in T20Is. He has smashed 338 sixes in the 50-over format and is only behind Shoaib Akhter's tally of 351.

Azharuddin appreciated Rohit for not giving up during his poor run with form and praised the Indian captain for breaking Tendulkar's record. "He is a class player, the runs were deserting him, he kept going on yesterday. I heard he played really well yesterday and records are meant to be broken. I congratulate him on breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record and I want to wish him the best for the Champions Trophy," said Azharuddin.

The Men in Blue will take on England in the third and final ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Rohit would aim to continue to bat like the way he did in the second ODI as the Indian team prepares for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy in Dubai.