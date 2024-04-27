Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Rahul Dravid Visits Jhalana Leopard Safari In Jaipur

Jaipur: The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, paid a visit to the Jhalana Leopard Safari in Jaipur. Of late, the popularity of the Safari is increasing as it is becoming the favourite destination of celebrities, including Bollywood, sports and corporate. On Saturday morning, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid reached Jhalana Leopard Safari with his wife. DFO Jagdish Gupta accorded Rahul Dravid and his wife a warm welcome. During his visit, forest department employees and wildlife lovers were also present.

Rahul Dravid also captured the wildlife of leopard reserve in his camera and he took many photographs and selfies during his visit. He sighted Leopard on various routes.

He also visited Shikar Hodi, the highest point of the leopard reserve area. Appreciated the magnificent view of the Jhalana forest from the 'Shikar Hodi'. He also captured beautiful moments in the middle of the forest in his mobile camera. Forest Department officials and employees told Dravid about the different species of wildlife and flora present in Jhalana forest. After this, Rahul Dravid saw photographs of leopards in the Leopard Gallery.

Rahul Dravid also took information about the number of leopards present in Jhalana Leopard Safari. Dravid said that he felt very happy to come to Jhalana Leopard Reserve. A wonderful view of nature can be seen in the Jhalana forest and he also praised the management of the forest department.