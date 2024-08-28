ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Cricket Fraternity Congratulates Jay Shah After Becoming The Youngest ICC Chairman

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was appointed as the Chairman of the ICC on Tuesday. He was elected unopposed in the elections and the Indian cricketers congratulated him for his appointment to the post.

Jay Shah was elected as ICC Chairman
File Photo: Jay Shah (ANI)

Hyderabad: Jay Shah made history at the age of 35 on Tuesday becoming the youngest Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was elected unopposed in the election of the post. The position had become vacant after the outgoing Chair Greg Barclay decided that he wouldn’t contest the third election in a row.

After Shah’s elevation to the post, Indian cricketers started pouring in congratulatory messages for him. Some of the notable names to wish Shah for his upcoming tenure were Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. He was also congratulated by former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Taking to ‘X’, Gambhir opined that the sport will grow tremendously under his leadership. “Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!” he wrote.

Hardik Pandya wished him good luck by writing “Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being elected as the youngest chairman of ICC. Look forward to seeing you take cricket to even greater heights. Your vision and drive will help ICC, just like it did with BCCI.”

Gill also congratulated him while Ravi Shastri remarked that Shah will take the sport to another level under his leadership.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote that it is a well-deserved appointment. Also, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj wished him the best on his new appointment. Indian batter KL Rahul also hailed the appointment of Jay to the post.

Shah has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and as the Chairman of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) since January 2021. He was elected unopposed as a result of being the sole nominee for the post. Shah will assume his role on December 1.

