Rohit Sharma’s Wealthy Innings; Know How Much Indian Captain Earns By Renting Out His Apartments

Hyderabad: Star India skipper Rohit Sharma is at the receiving end of criticism currently as the Indian team lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy under his leadership. Although the right-handed batter has amassed more than 10,886 runs in the ODIs with an impressive average of 49.2, his current Test form is a cause of concern for the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma's net worth of ₹214 Crores

Rohit Sharma, also popular by the name Hitman lives a luxurious life with the huge amount of money he makes through his playing career. In 2024, his net worth was 214 Crore rupees which came through his assignments on the cricket field, IPL income and brand endorsements. Apart from these, he also earns money through rent he gets from his own property.

Rohit Sharma gets a huge chunk in rent

According to the media reports, Rohit Sharma has rented two apartments in Mumbai. He has rented those apartments at a rent of around ₹3 lakh per month. Rohit Sharma owns apartments in a skyscraper situated in the Bandra West area. He has rented a couple of apartments for a period of three years in 2024.

Both apartments are on the 14th floor. Also, he had rented his apartments at ₹2.5 Lakh per month in 2022.

Earns in crores through BCCI contracts

According to media reports, being the captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma is included in the A+ category of BCCI's grade contract, which ensures him an annual payment of Rs 7 crore.

Apart from his salary, Rohit also earns money from match fees. He gets around Rs 15 lakh for each Test match. According to various media sources, his fee for each ODI match is Rs 6 lakh, and for T20 Internationals (which he retired from after the 2024 World Cup), he earns Rs 3 lakh per match.

Earns a huge amount from IPL

According to reports, a major portion of Rohit Sharma's income comes from his role as captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Since 2022, he has earned Rs 16 crore per season. Also, ahead of the IPL 2025, MI retained him for a price of ₹16.30.

Earns crores through brand endorsement

Rohit Sharma is not just a cricket face, he is one of the most sought-after sportspersons for endorsements. He endorses the most high-profile brands like Adidas, Oakley and La Liga. As per reports, Rohit charges an amount of around Rs 5 crore for each endorsement deal. So far, he has endorsed more than 24 brands, making him one of the most prominent brand ambassadors in India