Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket Ahead Of India's Tour Of England

Hyderabad: Ahead of India's tour of England in June, captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, putting full stop on all chatters around his future in the longest format.

Rohit has already been retired from T20I cricket after he successfully led to their first ICC title in 12 years. However, he will continue to play ODI cricket. He recently successfully led India to the Champions Trophy as Men in Blue ended a 12-year title drought.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story announcing his retirement from Test crciket (Rohit Sharma Instagram)

The 37-year-old’s final match was the fourth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost. Rohit was dropped for the fifth match as India conceded the series 1-3.

"Hello, everyone! I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It has been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support through the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format (sic)," Rohit posted in a story on Instagram.

Rohit drew curtains on illustrious Test career with 4,301 runs from 116 innings averaging 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Rohit captained India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and save the last couple of indifferent series against New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Rohit had a poor run in 2024 when he averaged a mere 10.93 in 15 innings across eight Test matches - the lowest for any top-seven batter with a minimum of 15 innings in the 2024-25 Test season. Rohit’s struggles were further underscored by his frequency of single-digit dismissals. He fell prey to single-digit scores in 10 of those 15 innings, the highest count for a top-seven batter in a season.

Rohit led India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine. In June 2024, Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

India will have a new Test captain for the five-Test series in England, with possible candidates being Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Jasprit Bumrah led India in first and last Test of the BGT 2024-25. However, due to the concerns of his fitness, India might look for a different option.