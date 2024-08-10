Indian Athletes Whose Medals Were Taken Back, 1 Padma Shri And 2 Arjuna Awardees Included

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the gold medal match of the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight on the morning of the final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed on two counts. The first plea was to allow her to weigh in before the start of the gold medal bout while the second was to reward her with a joint silver medal as she had earned it within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) rejected the first plea immediately but accepted the second on Thursday and conducted a hearing on Friday evening and a result is expected to be announced at 9:30 PM on Saturday.

However, this is not the first occasion when the Indian athlete was disqualified from multinational events. The country has seen around 10 athletes being disqualified from major sports events. So, let's just delve into the topic and learn about the athletes who have been stripped of medals at the international level.

List Of Indians Who Were Stripped Of Medals In Asian Games, Commonwealth And Olympics