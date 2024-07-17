Indian Athletes Struggled In Track and Field In Past Due To Lack Of Exposure: Jyothi Yarraji’s Coach

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent of 117 athletes is ready to appear in the Paris Olympics and represent the nation from July 26. 29 athletes will be competing for India in the track and field. Jyothi Yarraji is one of them who will represent the nation in the 100-meter hurdles. Also, she is the first Indian to represent the country in the event in the Olympics.

Jyothi, supported by Reliance Foundation, and her coach James Hillier spoke at a virtual media interaction and while responding to a query from ETV Bharat the latter said that the Indian athletes struggled in the track and field in the past due to a lack of exposure.

"Lots of reasons (behind India lagging behind as compared to the USA and Jamaica) but one of the main reasons is the culture in those countries. Track and Field is their (Jamaica) national sport. We are up against cricket and hockey. Not always our best sportspersons are participating in athletics, they might be doing other sports. So, a lot is about culture,” he stated.

"But it's an opportunity as well. In the last five years, we (Reliance Foundation) have been able to give athletes the opportunity. She has been more times overseas than in India. Going in extremely well prepared because we have given her exposure," Hiller added.

"That's why India struggled in the past because athletes hadn't had that kind of exposure. We are trying to bridge that gap. It's going to take time. We are 20 years behind the USA or Jamaica but we can close that gap quickly. Lots of support, lot of money coming in now. We'll be having different conversations in four years' time," he added.

Jyothi remarked that she considers the athletes from those countries as her role model and her aim will be to improve in the upcoming Olympics.

"(It is) all-about process. We want to improve step-by-step. It's not only about timing, if we are only focused on that we will be locked in one place. So, we can't move forward. (It is) all about the process of how we are doing, how we are improving and what we are going to do in the competition," asserted Jyothi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, asserted.

"(I am) leaning from the USA and Jamaican athletes. Without watching them (it is) not possible to do the best. (I) always see how is their body language, how they reach their goals. They are my role models,” quipped Jyothi, whose best time in 100-meter hurdles is 12.78 seconds, which is also a national record.