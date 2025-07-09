World Record! Indian Archers Rishabh Yadav And Jyothi Surekha Create History At The Madrid World Cup

Hyderabad: Although the Indian duo of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha were participating in the compound mixed team event at the Archery World Cup, Madrid, they made it special with their brilliant performance. The duo set a world record with a score of 1431 points, including 70 Xs in the event and shattered the earlier record held by Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton, who had scored a tally of 1429 points at the Kraków-Malopolska European Games in 2023.

World record by Indian archers

Rishabh clinched the top post in the compound men's qualification round. He racked up a tally of 716 points, hitting 68 out of 72 arrows in the 10-point ring, including 35 Xs. It marked his career-best performance at an international event. Yadav’s emergence has been brilliant this year, which includes a bronze at the Shanghai leg of the World Cup held in May.

Meanwhile, Surekha, who is also reigning Asia Games Champion, secured a top spot in the women’s qualification event with a tally of 715 points laced with 35 Xs. It was her personal best performance as well.

After their achievement, the Indian duo has qualified for India’s team at the Gwangju 2025 World Archery Championships.

Yadav expresses satisfaction with consistency

“We opened the season with the mixed team gold together [Florida 2025], but we didn't shoot the mixed team the next two stages together. Now, here in the fourth stage, we are back together, and we both shot good, so it's interesting and we are happy with the consistency we have together," Yadav said after setting the record, quoted by media reports.

Jyothi tops the charts

Jyothi expressed that she was optimistic about topping the charts in qualifications since morning.

"I have been shooting well this year, but somewhere I just felt there was something left behind. But today, since the morning practice, I felt really, really good with the way I was shooting, and I just wanted to shoot the same way in the qualification," she said.