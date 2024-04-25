Indian Archers Reach Final In World Cup Stage 1

Shanghai: The Indian trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav confirmed a medal, storming into the men's recurve final of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Thursday.

The team, which qualified behind reigning world and Olympic champions South Korea, sailed past Italy 5-1 (55-54, 55-55, 56-55) without dropping a set to set up a summit clash against the top-seeded Koreans.

India will be up against the Korean Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning trio of Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok in the gold medal clash slated on Sunday.

The top-seeded Korean trio defeated their Chinese Taipei rivals Tan Chih-Chun, Lin Zih-Siang and Tai Yu-Hsuan in straight sets 6-0 (57-50, 58-56, 58-54).

Earlier, having got a first-round bye in the season-opening tournament, the second-seeded Indians overcame a first-set deficit to beat 15th-seeded Indonesia 5-3 (55-56, 54-54, 55-51, 55-53) in their tricky opening clash. They were back to their best against seventh-seeded Spain as they began by dropping just one point (59 out of 60) before cruising to a 5-1 (59-54, 56-55, 55-55) win to make the semifinals.

The Indian women's team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur, which got the sixth rank in the qualifiers, had a below-par show and lost a 3-1 lead to go down to Mexico in its opening clash.

Having got a bye in the first round, the Indian women's team enjoyed a 3-1 lead in the second set. But their scores were below-par as they lost 3-5 (50-50, 55-49, 51-54, 52-54).

They hit twice in the red ring 7 in the opening set, while in the third set, they dropped down to the sixth ring and managed two eights in the final set.