WTC 2023-25: How India Can Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Playing Draw In Brisbane Test?

Brisbane: A crucial 10th wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Aakash Deep helped India save themselves from getting a follow-on in the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba in Brisbane. The series is now levelled at 1-1 with two more Tests to go. Thus, the race to qualify for the playoffs final has become intense for both teams as India have two more fixtures while Australia will play a two-match series in Sri Lanka.

After both the teams played a draw, India’s point percentage dropped to 55.88 while Australia’s slumped to 58.89 and they are second in the WTC points table.

South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test helped them secure a top spot in the WTC points table while other contenders South Africa and Australia have other series in the pipeline against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

How India can still qualify for the WTC final

If India secures triumphs in the remaining matches of the series, their point percentage will rise up to 60.52. Australia won’t be able to match the tally even if they beat Sri Lanka by 2-0 in the upcoming Test series.

If India registers a win and a draw in the remaining matches, they will still be able to finish above Australia if Sri Lanka draws at least one of the matches against Australia. However, if the Indian outfit loses one of the remaining two Tests, they will have to pray for Sri Lanka beating Australia 2-0.

Only one win out of the remaining two fixtures will push South Africa in the WTC final but if they lose both Tests against Pakistan. In such case, only a single victory will be good enough for them to enter the final while the other finalists will be dependent on the series result between Sri Lanka and Australia.