IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Womens vs West Indies Womens First T20I Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's T20I series between India and West Indies will begin on December 15, 2024, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The series will be available live on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 (SD & HD), and Sports18 – 2.

India and West Indies have faced each other 21 times in Women's T20Is, with India leading the head-to-head record with 13 wins compared to West Indies' 8. India has dominated the recent matchups, winning the last eight T20I contests between the two teams. West Indies' last win in this format came in November 2016. The most recent T20I series between the sides took place in January-February 2023 in the West Indies, where India claimed a 3-0 series victory.

The second match is scheduled for December 17, while the final match will take place on December 19. Following the T20I series, the teams will face off in a three-match ODI series at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Full teams:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams