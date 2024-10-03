ETV Bharat / sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Complete Guide For India's Matches

Hyderabad: India women's cricket team are all set to commence their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Friday, October 4, 2024. The Indian team will be eyeing to bring out their best on the field and win their maiden title as they will begin tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy besides England and six-time champions Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is not playing the tournament opener this time around. The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates, with original hosts Bangladesh facing tournament debutants Scotland in the opening encounter. This ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will feature 10 teams, divided into two groups—Group A and Group B.

The elite competition was moved from Bangladesh to the UAE due to a political crisis in the country. However, despite sudden change in the venue, the competition will witness a total of 23 matches played over a span of 18 days with the highly anticipated final scheduled on October 20.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full Details