Women's T20 World Cup: Complete Guide For India's Matches

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the India women's cricket team in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup as India are still hunting their maiden title. Here's everything you need to know about the Indian team's fixtures in the tournament.

The much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the India women's cricket team in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup as India are still hunting their maiden title. Here's everything you need to know about the Indian team's fixtures in the tournament.
The ten captains including Harmanpreet Kaur pose for a photograph at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Captains' Day (IANS)

Hyderabad: India women's cricket team are all set to commence their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Friday, October 4, 2024. The Indian team will be eyeing to bring out their best on the field and win their maiden title as they will begin tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy besides England and six-time champions Australia.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is not playing the tournament opener this time around. The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates, with original hosts Bangladesh facing tournament debutants Scotland in the opening encounter. This ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will feature 10 teams, divided into two groups—Group A and Group B.

The elite competition was moved from Bangladesh to the UAE due to a political crisis in the country. However, despite sudden change in the venue, the competition will witness a total of 23 matches played over a span of 18 days with the highly anticipated final scheduled on October 20.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full Details

Here's everything you need to know about India's fixtures in the tournament, squad:

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Groups
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Women's T20 World Cup: India Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor
Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Women's T20 World Cup: India's Fixtures
India vs New Zealand: October 4, 7:30 PM
India vs Pakistan: October 6, 3:30 PM
India vs Sri Lanka: October 9, 7:30 PM
India vs Australia: October 13, 7:30 PM

