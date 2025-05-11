Indian Cricket Team Register Joint Most 300+ Run Totals In Women's ODI Cricket

Colombo: The Indian women's cricket team now has joint most (4) 300+ run totals in ODI cricket by a women's team in a calendar year. India achieved the historic feat during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A century from opener Smriti Mandhana and useful knocks from the middle order propelled India reach a massive 342/7. Her knock and all-round bowling performance led by Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur helped India clinched the Women's ODI Tri-Series title with a commanding 97-run victory.

Opting to bat, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got their team off to a steady start, with careful strike rotation and some odd boundaries. Inoka Ranaweera conceded a couple of fours against Mandhana, but provided the much needed the 70-run partnership by removing Pratika, with two fours.

Mandhana recorded her 11th ODI ton, going past England's Tammy Beaumont to become the player with third-most centuries in ODI cricket. She reached the milestone off 92 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes. Mandhana and Pratika forged

120-run stand between the duo. Mandhana was dismissed for 116 in 101 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes.

Richa Ghosh (8) and Jemimah (44 in 29 balls), Amanjot Kaur (18 in 12 balls) played cameos to guide India to 342/7 in their 50 overs, with Deepti Sharma (20* in 14 balls, with three fours) and Kranti Goud (0*) unbeaten.