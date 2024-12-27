IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs West Indies Women Third ODI Live Streaming?

Vadodara: India women will be up against West Indies women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series between the two nations. India have been absolutely dominant in the ODI series so far taking an unassailable lead of 2-0. They have won both matches of the series with a winning margin of more than 100 runs. Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana have been consistent with the bat for the Indian team scoring 159 and 144 runs respectively. Renuka Thakur Singh has picked six wickets in the series.
For West Indies, Hayley Matthews has been the leading run-getter with a tally of 106 runs from two matches. Zaida James has been the leading wicket-taker for the Caribbean side with six dismissals. Overall, India have an edge going into the contest considering their performance in the series.
Opportunity to make it 3-0 👌— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2024
The final ODI #INDvWI is upon us 🙌#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/xoxxBIx5KS
Head to head record
In total, both themes have faced off each other on 29 occasions with India winning 24 fixtures. West Indies have managed to emerge triumphant only on 5 occasions.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs West Indies - Women's T20I Series live coverage and broadcast:
When and where will the third ODI between India women and West Indies women be played?
The third ODI between India women and West Indies women will be played on December 27, Friday at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the third ODI between India women and West Indies women live streaming?
The third ODI between India women and Australian women will be live-streamed on JioCinema while Sports18 Network will broadcast the fixture.