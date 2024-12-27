ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs West Indies Women Third ODI Live Streaming?

Vadodara: India women will be up against West Indies women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series between the two nations. India have been absolutely dominant in the ODI series so far taking an unassailable lead of 2-0. They have won both matches of the series with a winning margin of more than 100 runs. Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana have been consistent with the bat for the Indian team scoring 159 and 144 runs respectively. Renuka Thakur Singh has picked six wickets in the series.

For West Indies, Hayley Matthews has been the leading run-getter with a tally of 106 runs from two matches. Zaida James has been the leading wicket-taker for the Caribbean side with six dismissals. Overall, India have an edge going into the contest considering their performance in the series.

Head to head record

In total, both themes have faced off each other on 29 occasions with India winning 24 fixtures. West Indies have managed to emerge triumphant only on 5 occasions.