India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series: Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's ODI series hosted by India against the West Indies will begin on December 22, 2024, at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India and the West Indies have faced each other 26 times in Women's ODIs, with India claiming 21 victories compared to the West Indies' five. India has won eight of the last nine ODI contests between the two sides since 2013, with the West Indies' sole win in this stretch coming in November 2019, when they last met in ODIs. The most recent ODI match between the countries occurred during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, where India emerged victorious.

The second match is scheduled for December 24, and the final match will take place on December 27. The teams recently concluded a three-match T20I series, where India triumphed 2-1, capped by a 60-run victory for India in the final T20I.

Full teams:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series live coverage and broadcast: