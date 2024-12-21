ETV Bharat / sports

India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series: Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast

The India women will square off against West Indies women in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.

The India women will square off against West Indies women in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.
India women vs West Indies women First ODI live streaming Where To Watch IND W vs WI W 1st ODI live streaming (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's ODI series hosted by India against the West Indies will begin on December 22, 2024, at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India and the West Indies have faced each other 26 times in Women's ODIs, with India claiming 21 victories compared to the West Indies' five. India has won eight of the last nine ODI contests between the two sides since 2013, with the West Indies' sole win in this stretch coming in November 2019, when they last met in ODIs. The most recent ODI match between the countries occurred during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, where India emerged victorious.

The second match is scheduled for December 24, and the final match will take place on December 27. The teams recently concluded a three-match T20I series, where India triumphed 2-1, capped by a 60-run victory for India in the final T20I.

Full teams:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series live coverage and broadcast:

What: India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series

When: December 22 - December 27, 2024

Where: Kotambi Cricket Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat

Time: 1:30 PM (1st ODI & 2nd ODI); 9:30 AM (3rd ODI)

Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD)

Hyderabad: The three-match Women's ODI series hosted by India against the West Indies will begin on December 22, 2024, at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India and the West Indies have faced each other 26 times in Women's ODIs, with India claiming 21 victories compared to the West Indies' five. India has won eight of the last nine ODI contests between the two sides since 2013, with the West Indies' sole win in this stretch coming in November 2019, when they last met in ODIs. The most recent ODI match between the countries occurred during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, where India emerged victorious.

The second match is scheduled for December 24, and the final match will take place on December 27. The teams recently concluded a three-match T20I series, where India triumphed 2-1, capped by a 60-run victory for India in the final T20I.

Full teams:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series live coverage and broadcast:

What: India vs West Indies - Women's ODI Series

When: December 22 - December 27, 2024

Where: Kotambi Cricket Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat

Time: 1:30 PM (1st ODI & 2nd ODI); 9:30 AM (3rd ODI)

Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA WOMEN VS WEST INDIES WOMENINDIA VS WEST INDIES LIVE STREAMINGINDIA W VS WEST INDIES WWHERE TO WATCH IND W VS WI WIND W VS WI W ODI LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.